Scouting the scouts: Bears among clubs to scout Sugar Bowl

NEW ORLEANS -- Scouts from 10 NFL clubs are scheduled to be on hand for the College Football Playoff semifinals, and there is no shortage of talent for them to focus on. Clubs scouting the Alabama-Ohio State Sugar Bowl will be the Atlanta Falcons, Baltimore Ravens, Chicago Bears, San Diego Chargers and Buffalo Bills, based on results of a league lottery system that assigns a certain number of clubs to various major bowls. So who might they have an eye on? Here is a quick look at five top players from each team who will be, or might be, available in the 2015 NFL Draft: