Scouting the scouts: Bears among clubs to scout Sugar Bowl

NEW ORLEANS -- Scouts from 10 NFL clubs are scheduled to be on hand for the College Football Playoff semifinals, and there is no shortage of talent for them to focus on. Clubs scouting the Alabama-Ohio State Sugar Bowl will be the Atlanta Falcons, Baltimore Ravens, Chicago Bears, San Diego Chargers and Buffalo Bills, based on results of a league lottery system that assigns a certain number of clubs to various major bowls. So who might they have an eye on? Here is a quick look at five top players from each team who will be, or might be, available in the 2015 NFL Draft:
Alabama
1. Amari Cooper
Pos: WR
Size: 6-1, 210
Class: Junior (undeclared)
Numbers: Caught 115 passes for 1,656 yards and 14 touchdowns to shatter multiple school records.
Noteworthy: Cooper grew up a Miami Hurricanes and Miami Dolphins fan, and admired the Texans' Andre Johnson when he played at UM.
Cooper's game: Cooper combines blazing speed with elusiveness in the open field, and can also make catches in deep, jump-ball traffic. NFL Media's Daniel Jeremiah polled five NFL personnel executives about where Cooper would have fallen in last year's draft, a deep one for wide receivers, and each placed Cooper at least fourth at the position.
2. Landon Collins
Pos: DB
Size: 6-0, 222
Class: Junior (undeclared)
Numbers: Collected team-highs in tackles (91) and interceptions (three) with six pass breakups on his way to consensus All-America honors.
Noteworthy: A New Orleans native, Collins said he will be playing in front of a strong contingent of friends and family in the Sugar Bowl.
Collins' game: Collins is finishing his second year as a starter and is widely considered the top safety in the college game. An NFL scout told NFL Media's Albert Breer in October that Collins is a better prospect than two first-round draft picks at the same position who preceded him at Alabama: Mark Barron and Ha Ha Clinton-Dix.
3. T.J. Yeldon
Pos: RB
Size: 6-2, 221
Class: Junior (undeclared)
Numbers: Yeldon has a chance to become Alabama's all-time leading rusher in only three seasons. With 3,275 career yards, he needs 159 yards to pass Shaun Alexander for the school record.
Noteworthy: Yeldon has overcome minor injuries this season and has nursed a hamstring problem during preparation for the Sugar Bowl. He will play but could be limited. ... Alabama offensive coordinator Lane Kiffin said he expects Yeldon to enter the 2015 draft.
Yeldon's game: Has excellent vision and instincts as a rusher but is also Alabama's most complete back from a receiving and pass protection standpoint.
4. Jarran Reed
Pos: DE
Size: 6-4, 315
Class: Junior (undeclared)
Numbers: Reed has made 52 tackles on the season with 6.5 tackles for loss and has developed into a dominant presence as a run stopper over the second half of the season.
Noteworthy: The junior college transfer would be a one-and-done FBS player if he declares for the 2015 NFL Draft. Reed said he has filed for draft feedback.
Reed's game: Reed can hold the point of attack against double-teaming and has been unblockable at times when single-blocked. He isn't the quickest player when it comes to pass rushing, but relies more on power to collapse the pocket.
5. Reggie Ragland
Pos: LB
Size: 6-2, 254
Class: Junior (undeclared)
Numbers: Made 88 stops this year as a first-year starter at the weakside position, and recovered a team-high three fumbles.
Noteworthy: Alabama coach Nick Saban said Ragland turned something of a corner about a month into the season, and came into a better mental understanding of his role in the defense and as a leader.
Ragland's game: Ragland replaced Baltimore Ravens first-round pick C.J. Mosley in Alabama's defense, but he plays a much different style than Mosley. Ragland is a big, physical presence inside against the running game and doesn't cover the pass with Mosley's instincts and fluidity.
Ohio State
1. Michael Bennett
Pos: DL
Size: 6-2, 288
Class: Senior
Numbers: Delivered 12.5 tackles for loss this season, a huge total for a player who spent all his time at an interior tackle position.
Noteworthy: Bennett is wearing No. 53 in honor of late teammate Kosta Karageorge, who was found dead earlier this month of an apparent suicide.
Bennett's game: Bennett returned to OSU for his senior season and improved in virtually every aspect of his game. His quickness and strength get him into the offensive backfield consistently and he is a major reason why the OSU defensive line is among the nation's best.
2. Taylor Decker
Pos: OL
Size: 6-7, 315
Class: Junior (undeclared)
Numbers: Decker will play in his 40th consecutive game in the Sugar Bowl.
Noteworthy: Decker has tattoos illustrating the U.S. Marines and U.S. Navy on each arm, honoring two of his brothers who served in those military branches.
Decker's game: Decker has great length and athleticism in pass protection. He is by far the Buckeyes' most experienced lineman and helped the younger members of the front through early-season struggles with his leadership.
3. Jeff Heuerman
Pos: TE
Size: 6-5, 255
Class: Senior
Numbers: Has made 17 catches for 202 yards and a pair of touchdowns this year.
Noteworthy: Here's an NFL combine preview -- Heuerman can do 33 reps of 225 pounds on the bench press, tops on the OSU team.
Heuerman's game: Heuerman is a classic, old-school tight end who plays his best on early downs as a blocker. Asked earlier this week if he will be called on for more blocking than usual against Alabama, he said: "How much is more? Any more I might as well put on a 70 number."
4. Devin Smith
Pos: WR
Size: 6-1, 200
Class: Senior
Numbers: Smith averaged 26.6 yards per catch this season, by far the highest total on the Buckeyes team.
Noteworthy: Smith has appeared in every Ohio State game since his freshman year, 52 in a row.
Smith's game: Smith has a similar style to LSU's Travin Dural as a speedy, downfield threat who gains yardage in big chunks. Although he's averaged barely more than two catches per game, he's made the most of them with 11 touchdowns.
5. Doran Grant
Pos: CB
Size: 5-11, 193
Class: Senior
Numbers: The Buckeyes' undisputed playmaker in the secondary picked off a team-high five passes and broke up a team-high nine.
Noteworthy: Grant figures to be the cornerback most often defending Alabama star Amari Cooper, and spoke with anticipation about the matchup on Tuesday.
Grant's game: Grant's straight-line speed is outstanding, although there are scouting concerns about his size and length. Projected as a mid- to late-round pick, Grant replaced Bradley Roby OSU's top cover man this season.