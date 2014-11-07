Scouting the scouts: 10 clubs to see Baylor's Shawn Oakman

Published: Nov 07, 2014 at 06:33 AM
Chase Goodbread

Which college games will NFL clubs send scouts to Saturday? College Football 24/7 brings you a glimpse at the teams that were credentialed to attend some of the biggest games in college football. NFL Media analyst Bucky Brooks examines which players could be drawing the most scouting attention in each game. And if you'd like to know which positions your NFL club might be scouting, NFL Media senior analyst Gil Brandt provides his primary draft needs for each team.

Ohio State at Michigan State

Clubs attending: Green Bay Packers, Atlanta Falcons, Carolina Panthers, Arizona Cardinals, New York Jets, San Diego Chargers, Cleveland Browns, Miami Dolphins, San Francisco 49ers, Houston Texans, Buffalo Bills, St. Louis Rams.

Three top players: Ohio State (DL Noah Spence, DL Michael Bennett, CB Doran Grant); Michigan State (QB Connor Cook, DE Shilique Calhoun, DB Kurtis Drummond).

Brooks' take: "Big game, and blue-chip prospects all over the place, starting at quarterback with Connor Cook. Even though he's talked about going back to school, there is a level of intrigue there. ... Shilique Calhoun could be a top defensive end. Trae Waynes, Kurtis Drummond, there is a lot of interest on the Spartans side. For Ohio State you can look at (DE) Joey Bosa ... but a lot of the attention on defense is on Michigan State."

Baylor at Oklahoma

Clubs attending: Atlanta Falcons, Carolina Panthers, Denver Broncos, Miami Dolphins, New Orleans Saints, Philadelphia Eagles, Seattle Seahawks, St. Louis Rams, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Tennessee Titans.

Three top players: Baylor (QB Bryce Petty, DE Shawn Oakman, WR Antwan Goodley); Oklahoma (LB Eric Striker, OL Tyrus Thompson, OL Daryl Williams).

Brooks' take: "Does (Shawn Oakman) fit exactly what the Falcons would want to do next year on defense? Who knows? But he's one of the top pass rushers out there. Very intriguing as an athlete." Note: Brooks doesn't believe Atlanta's 2014 second-round draft investment in defensive lineman Ra'Shede Hageman would deter the club from interest in Oakman: "You stockpile the defensive line. Especially with the quarterbacks in that division, Drew Brees, Cam (Newton). You can't have enough pass rush."

Alabama at LSU

Clubs attending: New York Jets, San Francisco 49ers, New Orleans Saints.

Three top players: Alabama (DB Landon Collins, WR Amari Cooper, RB T.J. Yeldon); LSU (DB Jalen Mills, DB Jalen Collins, OL La'el Collins).

Noteworthy: 49ers general manager Trent Baalke is expected to scout this game.

Brooks' take: "Amari Cooper is playing in a big-time game against a very talented secondary, so that would be worth watching. It's also a good chance to see if Landon Collins can be a real enforcer against the run, near the line of scrimmage against a team that can really run the ball. As far as (LSU offensive tackle) La'el Collins, Alabama doesn't have that premier pass rusher you'd like to see him go against, but Alabama has such a physical defensive line, Collins will still be challenged."

Notre Dame at Arizona State

Clubs attending: Dallas Cowboys, Indianapolis Colts, Buffalo Bills, Carolina Panthers.

Three top players: Notre Dame (TE Ben Koyack, QB Everett Golson, DL Sheldon Day); Arizona State (WR Jaelen Strong, QB Taylor Kelly, RB D.J. Foster).

Brooks' take: "(ASU WR) Jaelen Strong is a big-bodied, athletic guy who has a lot of the traits you look for in a No. 1 receiver. Some guys will be taking a peek at (Notre Dame's) Everett Golson. He doesn't fit your prototypical (quarterback) standards, but he's been very successful. He has etched a memory of playing well in the Florida State game in scouts' minds. People want to see what he looks like."

Texas A&M at Auburn

Clubs attending: San Francisco 49ers.

Three top players: Texas A&M (OL Cedric Ogbuehi, OL Jarvis Harrison, TE Cameron Clear); Auburn (OL Reese Dismukes, WR Sammie Coates, WR D'haquille Williams).

Brooks' take: "There is some intrigue about why they moved a tackle (Cedric Ogbuehi) from left to right. That's an uncommon move to go from the blind side, the premier position, to right tackle. Does that foreshadow a bigger issue?"

Kansas State at TCU

Clubs attending: Tennessee Titans.

Three top players: Kansas State (WR Tyler Lockett, DE Ryan Mueller, OL Cody Whitehair); TCU (DB Sam Carter, QB Trevone Boykin, CB Kevin White).

Brooks' take: "With Tyler Lockett for K-State, you get to see him play against a Gary Patterson defense. He'll be challenged some. He will see some press coverage. Also, you want to know more about Trevone Boykin, whether he looks like a true quarterback or more like a great athlete who should play another position."

