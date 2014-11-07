Scouting the scouts: 10 clubs to see Baylor's Shawn Oakman

Brooks' take: "Amari Cooper is playing in a big-time game against a very talented secondary, so that would be worth watching. It's also a good chance to see if Landon Collins can be a real enforcer against the run, near the line of scrimmage against a team that can really run the ball. As far as (LSU offensive tackle) La'el Collins, Alabama doesn't have that premier pass rusher you'd like to see him go against, but Alabama has such a physical defensive line, Collins will still be challenged."