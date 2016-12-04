Scouting the College Football Playoff: 5 intriguing matchups

Clemson QB Deshaun Watson vs. Ohio State's secondary: Watson is one of the best quarterbacks in college football and he's coming off his best performance of the season. However, the Buckeyes' secondary will be the best one he's seen this fall. They are loaded with long, athletic defenders and they get their hands on a lot of footballs. Malik Hooker is the most talented safety in college football and it will be a blast to watch him battle Watson and an elite set of wide receivers. Mike Williams is one of those wideouts that's open even when he's covered. I'm sure he will be a major focus for co-defensive coordinators Luke Fickell and Greg Schiano.