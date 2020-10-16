Scouting reports on 8 NFL players thrust into bigger roles in Week 6

Replacing: ﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿James Daniels﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿ (pectoral)





﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿Alex Bars﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿ and ﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿Rashaad Coward﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿ are in the running to replace Daniels in Sunday's game against Carolina. Bars saw action in five games as a rookie in 2019 and has played in all five games this season, receiving a season-high 28 offensive snaps in Week 5. He has shown good technique and instincts as a pass blocker when picking up stunts, but his lack of strength hurts him when facing physical defensive linemen, who often drive him back into the quarterback. In the run game, Bars plays smart and aware but won't knock defenders off the ball.





After playing in 13 games (10 starts) in 2019, Coward has played a combined 23 special teams plays through five games this season. When watching his 2019 film, he showed good strength by moving defenders off the ball in the run game, but he will get top-heavy at times and won't sustain his blocks. He has struggled in pass protection against quickness and lateral movement, which stood out when he had to pick up stunts. The third-year pro was a defensive lineman in college and still seems to be adjusting to playing on the other side of the ball, as he can be a step late.