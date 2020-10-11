NFL News | Latest NFL Football News | NFL.com

Around the NFL

Notable injuries, news from Sunday's Week 5 games

Published: Oct 11, 2020 at 01:40 PM

Injuries and news we're monitoring around the league on this Week 5 Sunday:

  • Arizona Cardinals linebacker Chandler Jones has been ruled out against the Jets with a biceps injury.
  • Washington quarterback Kyle Allen﻿suffered an arm injury vs. the Rams and is questionable to return. Allen's injury meant that Alex Smith took regular-season snaps for the first time since he suffered a gruesome leg injury in Nov. 2018.
  • Kansas City Chiefs guard Kelechi Osemele was carted off the field and has been ruled out after suffering a knee injury against the Raiders. Linebacker Anthony Hitchens is questionable to return with a hand injury.
  • Las Vegas Raiders defensive back Lamarcus Joyner (hamstring) is questionable to return against the Chiefs with a hamstring injury. Defensive end Carl Nassib (foot) is also questionable to return.
  • Carolina Panthers cornerback Donte Jackson suffered a toe injury against the Falcons and was ruled out. Defensive end ﻿Brian Burns﻿ suffered a concussion.
  • Atlanta Falcons defensive end Takkarist McKinley suffered a groin injury and is questionable to return against the Panthers.
  • Jacksonville Jaguars safety Andrew Wingard is questionable to return against the Texans after suffering a core muscle injury.
  • Pittsburgh Steelers guard David DeCastro suffered an abdomen injury and has been ruled out against the Eagles. Wide receiver Diontae Johnson is questionable to return with a back injury.

Related Content

news

NFL announces multiple schedule changes, moves Broncos-Patriots to Week 6

The NFL is reshuffling its schedule following Sunday's announcement that the Denver Broncos-New England Patriots game, scheduled for Monday night, was being postponed after another Patriots player tested positive for COVID-19.
news

Washington QB Alex Smith takes first snaps at QB since 2018

Alex Smith added another defining chapter to his comeback story. The 36-year-old QB took the field against the Rams on Sunday in the second quarter in relief of an injured Kyle Allen. Smith had not appeared in a game since suffering a gruesome leg injury in 2018.
news

Denver Broncos-New England Patriots postponed after latest positive COVID-19 test

The NFL has postponed Monday's Week 5 game between the New England Patriots and Denver Broncos in the wake of the latest positive COVID-19 test, the league announced.
news

Titans close their facility after coach tests positive for COVID-19

Tennessee has temporarily shut down its team facility. The Titans announced in a statement Sunday that they have closed their facility temporarily after a staff member tested positive for COVID-19. 
news

Patriots' facility shut down again due to positive COVID-19 test

The NFL is shutting down the New England Patriots' training facility again due to a player testing positive for COVID-19, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.
news

Injury roundup: Falcons' Julio Jones (hamstring) inactive vs. Panthers

The Falcons will be without their top wideout Sunday against Carolina. Wide receiver Julio Jones (hamstring) will be inactive versus the Panthers, Tom Pelissero reports. Jones was considered a game-time decision. 
news

Jets activate RB Le'Veon Bell off injured reserve

For the first time since Week 1, the Jets backfield will deploy its workhorse on game day. New York activated running back ﻿Le'Veon Bell﻿ ﻿off injured reserve on Saturday. He was placed on the list on Sept. 15 with a hamstring injury.
news

Titans coach Mike Vrabel: No excuses ahead of Week 5 game vs. Bills

The Titans returned to the practice field on Saturday for the first time this month after a COVID-19 outbreak within the organization halted all team activities, but Mike Vrabel emphasized there will be no excuses vs. the Buffalo Bills in Week 5.
news

Saturday's NFL injury and roster news for Week 5

After consecutive days of negative COVID-19 test results, the New England Patriots returned to practice Saturday morning. 
news

Titans, Patriots plan to reopen facilities after negative results in Friday's round of COVID-19 testing

The Tennessee Titans and New England Patriots both returned all negative COVID-19 tests during Friday's round of testing, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported, per source.
news

Pete Carroll indicates Jamal Adams will return to Seahawks lineup following Week 6 bye

﻿Jamal Adams﻿ isn't suiting up this weekend for Seattle, but his return is around the corner. Seahawks coach Pete Carroll indicated Friday the safety should be ready to return following Seattle's Week 6 bye.  
Carolina Panthers wide receiver D.J. Moore (12) makes a deep catch as Los Angeles Chargers outside linebacker Kyzir White (44) trails on the play during an NFL football game , Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, in Inglewood, Calif.

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

START FREE TRIAL