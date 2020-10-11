Notable injuries, news from Sunday's Week 5 games

Injuries and news we're monitoring around the league on this Week 5 Sunday:
- Arizona Cardinals linebacker Chandler Jones has been ruled out against the Jets with a biceps injury.
- Washington quarterback Kyle Allensuffered an arm injury vs. the Rams and is questionable to return. Allen's injury meant that Alex Smith took regular-season snaps for the first time since he suffered a gruesome leg injury in Nov. 2018.
- Kansas City Chiefs guard Kelechi Osemele was carted off the field and has been ruled out after suffering a knee injury against the Raiders. Linebacker Anthony Hitchens is questionable to return with a hand injury.
- Las Vegas Raiders defensive back Lamarcus Joyner (hamstring) is questionable to return against the Chiefs with a hamstring injury. Defensive end Carl Nassib (foot) is also questionable to return.
- Carolina Panthers cornerback Donte Jackson suffered a toe injury against the Falcons and was ruled out. Defensive end Brian Burns suffered a concussion.
- Atlanta Falcons defensive end Takkarist McKinley suffered a groin injury and is questionable to return against the Panthers.
- Jacksonville Jaguars safety Andrew Wingard is questionable to return against the Texans after suffering a core muscle injury.
- Pittsburgh Steelers guard David DeCastro suffered an abdomen injury and has been ruled out against the Eagles. Wide receiver Diontae Johnson is questionable to return with a back injury.