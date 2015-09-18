Scouting director compares Laquon Treadwell, Alshon Jeffery

Speed. Treadwell isn't slow, but he's no burner, and is more dangerous as a third-down chains mover than as a deep threat. His average of 13 yards per catch after two games isn't bad, but it's the lowest among Ole Miss' top five receivers. The junior -- he could be NFL-draft eligible in either 2016 or 2017, depending on his early-entry decision -- will have plenty of NFL scouts on hand at Alabama Saturday to show off his recovery against far tougher competition than UT-Martin and Fresno State.