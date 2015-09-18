Scouting director compares Laquon Treadwell, Alshon Jeffery

If Ole Miss wide receiver Laquon Treadwell can have the kind of game against Alabama Saturday that South Carolina's Alshon Jeffery did in 2010 (seven catches, 127 yards, two touchdowns), consider the Rebels star's return from serious injury complete.
And consider this comparison a strong one: an AFC scouting director told NFL Media's Albert Breer that Treadwell is much like the tough, physical Chicago Bears receiver who was a second-round pick in the 2012 NFL Draft.
"He's a tough matchup all the way around. He's physical, competitive, has good hands," the director told Breer.
"He's a big, strong, physical receiver," another scout told Breer. "We'll all be looking to see how he progresses during the year."
Notice anything missing from all those attributes?
Speed. Treadwell isn't slow, but he's no burner, and is more dangerous as a third-down chains mover than as a deep threat. His average of 13 yards per catch after two games isn't bad, but it's the lowest among Ole Miss' top five receivers. The junior -- he could be NFL-draft eligible in either 2016 or 2017, depending on his early-entry decision -- will have plenty of NFL scouts on hand at Alabama Saturday to show off his recovery against far tougher competition than UT-Martin and Fresno State.
He'll play most of his reps against one of two cornerbacks: veteran Cyrus Jones has been one of the top cover men in the SEC since his play made significant strides in the middle of last season. The other man in Treadwell's way will be freshman cornerback Marlon Humphrey, the son of former Alabama star running back Bobby Humphrey who had a five-year NFL career with the Miami Dolphins and Denver Broncos.