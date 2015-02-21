Scouting Combine: Stars, busts from Day 4 media session

Mario Edwards Jr., DL, Florida State: As a former No. 1 recruit in high school, Edwards has been around cameras and media for a long time, but he seemed extra comfortable on the big stage during his 10 minutes Saturday. He talked quite a bit about his detailed fits at various positions along the defensive line and was honest about his best weight. His best moment was talking about how he'd love to go to the Dallas Cowboys, his hometown team and the one his father played for, but noted he will be pretty happy wherever.