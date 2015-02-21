Scouting Combine: Stars, busts from Day 4 media session

INDIANAPOLIS -- Many of this year's top draft prospects faced bright lights and tough questions from the national media on Saturday as the NFL Scouting Combine kicked into full gear with a variety of defensive backs, linebackers, defensive linemen and others on the podium to take questions.

Who passed the test with flying colors thanks to good answers, and who might need some more PR training? Here are Day 4's winners and losers.

Winners

Michael Bennett, DT, Ohio State: The big defensive lineman might have been the most entertaining player to take the podium on Saturday after a session that saw him explain everything from his Twitter strategy (keeping it clean, if you were wondering, as his mom follows him) to what position he'll be most comfortable playing in the NFL (3 technique). Buckeyes have always enjoyed Bennett's play on the field and in social media and it looks like he'll do the same in the league.

Mario Edwards Jr., DL, Florida State: As a former No. 1 recruit in high school, Edwards has been around cameras and media for a long time, but he seemed extra comfortable on the big stage during his 10 minutes Saturday. He talked quite a bit about his detailed fits at various positions along the defensive line and was honest about his best weight. His best moment was talking about how he'd love to go to the Dallas Cowboys, his hometown team and the one his father played for, but noted he will be pretty happy wherever.

Kevin White, CB, TCU: The Horned Frogs star was the king of one-liners that drew laughs. A sampling, playing off the wideout of the same name: "I would say he's 'the other Kevin White' based off, you know, we beat 'em. And I had a pretty good game, so I'm the top Kevin White." That was after he joked that he gets confused for the other guy all the time around the combine: "When I checked in they were like, 'You already checked in.' I was like, nooo."

Ifo Ekpre-Olomu, CB, Oregon: The injured defensive back was his typical self in front of a throng of media and was as comfortable as ever. He directly addressed his timetable for recovery and stayed upbeat about his injury and the prospects of his NFL career. Ekpre-Olomu added that he would play wherever teams want him and dead-panned a great line in response to a question asking if he'd rather have suffered the injury earlier so he'd be at full strength for the combine: "I probably wouldn't have rather had the injury."

Losers

Paul Dawson, LB, TCU: Dawson addressed the off-the-field concerns some teams have about him but muddled through by saying it was only a result of him being tardy and that he had time-management issues. That won't help the fact that teams are questioning his commitment to the game of football.

Max Valles, LB, Virginia: He was a surprise early entry into the 2015 NFL Draft and a lot of folks thought the 20-year-old needed another year of seasoning in order to transition quickly to the next level. He noted every team has asked him about his maturity and also said he didn't get feedback from the Draft Advisory Board because he didn't turn in the paperwork in time. Not a great impression.

Gerod Holliman, DB, Louisville: The nation's top defensive back in college has questions surrounding what he'll be able to do in the NFL and he sort of danced around specifics on how he was going to get better and address his flaws. On top of that, he muffled through his answers despite keeping them quite short.

Marcus Peters, CB, Washington: Peters denied a report that he choked a coach -- saying simply, it was "false" -- but didn't really go in-depth as to what he was doing to address concerns teams might have off the field. He was talkative generally and discussed why he can be a first-round corner, but not being open about the biggest red flag he had was a bit of a swing and a miss.

