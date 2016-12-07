Scout: Watson critiques are overkill, heard same about Dak

Published: Dec 07, 2016 at 03:48 AM
Lance_Zierlein_1400x1000
Lance Zierlein

NFL Media Draft Analyst

NFL.com analyst Lance Zierlein is constantly talking to NFL and college sources about players in the college game. In this space each week, Zierlein will share some of what NFL folks are discussing in their circles.

Sources Tell Us: Sept. 7 | Sept. 14 | Sept. 21 | Sept. 28 | Oct. 5 | Oct. 12 | Oct. 19 | Oct. 26 | Nov. 2 | Nov. 9 | Nov. 16 | Nov. 23 | Nov. 30

The scoop: "Everyone just beats Deshaun Watson all to hell and I think it is getting to be overkill. He doesn't have great field vision and makes too many mistakes with the ball. I get it. But why aren't we talking about what he does? He's a winner who always seems to come up with big plays in big games and he's a great athlete with leadership skills. I heard some of the same concerns about Dak Prescott coming out and I think he's doing OK." -- NFC personnel director

The skinny: You can count me as one who saw holes in Prescott's game, and believed that they would prevent him from becoming a good starting quarterback in the league. I'm also concerned about the aforementioned problems with Watson. Prescott has had the luxury of playing behind the top offensive line in the game and beside Ezekiel Elliott. Very few quarterbacks in league history have ever stepped into that type of fortune. Watson, who intends to enter the 2017 draft, does have winning qualities that should, and will be, discussed, but taking care of the ball and reading defenses is a fundamental element of NFL quarterback play, and Watson must improve in those areas.

* * *

The scoop: "I see the talent, but where are all the plays? I want him to create turnovers, make tackles for losses, make plays that swing games on defense. I'm not saying that he's not a good player, because I think he is. I'm just not sure that I would have him (ranked) inside my top 20 players this season. I still think he will end up being a safety who plays in the box. I don't think he's a linebacker." -- AFC South scout on Michigan LB Jabrill Peppers

The skinny: Peppers, a redshirt sophomore, has a big impact on games as a punt returner, Wildcat quarterback, linebacker and safety. With that said, this scout's concerns over production are understandable based on how Peppers could be valued in the draft. Despite playing in space, Peppers has only one career interception and one forced fumble. I also can see why some teams would have concerns about where to slot Peppers, but teams who have formulated a plan and have a clear-cut role for him are less likely to hesitate whenever Peppers' draft day arrives.

* * *

The scoop: "He was my sleeper headed into the season, but that went out the window with the (quality) season he had this year. I think he's a second-rounder who needs time (to develop), but he'll probably get overdrafted. He's going to be a productive pro." -- AFC area scout on UCLA DE Takkarist McKinley

The skinny: I recently finished my draft profile on McKinley after hearing some of the in-season hype and it was a strange journey through the tape for me. On one hand, McKinley's hand usage and pass-rush skills were very basic and in desperate need of work. He also had some stiffness in his lower body that was easy to spot early on. With all of that said, the word "relentless" might not completely capture his motor. He has a slippery way of working off blocks and finding his way into sacks and tackle production. It doesn't always look pretty for him, but the effort is top-notch, and with coaching, he should projects as a solid NFL starter.

Follow Lance Zierlein on Twitter @LanceZierlein.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Scouting Bryce Young: Alabama quarterback similar to a young Drew Brees

Alabama's Bryce Young took the college football world by storm in 2021, but what are his prospects for the NFL? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report on the Crimson Tide quarterback after studying his game tape.

news

Scouting Jalen Carter: Georgia defensive lineman's disruptive skill set reminiscent of Quinnen Williams

Georgia just had five defensive players taken in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft, but is the best NFL prospect of all still in Athens? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report on Bulldogs DL Jalen Carter, with a pro comp to a former top-three pick.

news

Scouting C.J. Stroud: Ohio State prospect could be on trajectory similar to Mac Jones

There is big-time buzz about Ohio State's C.J. Stroud after his sensational first season as the Buckeyes' starter. So, what's the book on the quarterback heading into the 2022 college football season? Daniel Jeremiah reveals his initial scouting report.

news

Scouting Will Anderson Jr.: Alabama prospect reminiscent of Von Miller

The excitement about Alabama's Will Anderson Jr. is sky-high coming off his sensational 2021 campaign. What's the book on the edge rusher heading into the '22 college football season? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report.

news

Scouting Will Levis: Kentucky prospect could develop into a Dak Prescott type of quarterback

As we head toward the 2022 college football season, the Will Levis hype train is picking up steam. So, what's the book on the Kentucky quarterback? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report, supplying a striking NFL comparison in the process.

news

Oregon's Kayvon Thibodeaux tackles misinformation, reading mock drafts, being draft's best dressed

University of Oregon pass rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux has had his priorities as they relate to football questioned mightily during the pre-draft process, but the Ducks standout tells NFL Network's Cameron Wolfe it's a lot of misinformation he's ready to prove wrong beginning once he hears his name called in Thursday's first round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

news

UCLA TE Greg Dulcich on much ado about hairdo: 'I roll out of bed and look like this'

With curled, shoulder-length locks, UCLA tight end Greg Dulcich's hairdo has drawn as much acclaim as his rise on draft boards since the conclusion of his 2021 season with the Bruins.

news

Geremy Hickbottom, Team Gaither defeat Team Robinson in first-ever HBCU Legacy Bowl

Tennessee State quarterback Geremy Hickbottom was named Offensive Most Valuable Player as he helped Team Gaither to a resounding 22-6 win over Team Robinson at Yulman Stadium in New Orleans.

news

2022 NFL Draft: Five takeaways from NFLPA Collegiate Bowl practice

Practices for Saturday's NFLPA Collegiate Bowl are in full swing, giving prospects a chance to make an impression on NFL coaches and scouts ahead of the 2022 NFL Draft. Here are five takeaways from Wednesday's action at the Rose Bowl.

news

Georgia beats Alabama, 33-18, for first NCAA title since 1980 season

Former walk-on quarterback Stetson Bennett and an opportunistic Georgia defense led the Bulldogs to their first national championship since 1980 on Monday night, toppling defending champ Alabama, 33-18, in the College Football Playoff National Championship in Indianapolis.

news

NFL announces prospects to attend 2022 HBCU combine

Today, the NFL in partnership with the Senior Bowl, announced the names of players that will attend the 2022 Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU) Combine presented by Microsoft Surface, which will be held Friday, Jan. 28 - Saturday, Jan. 29, at the University of South Alabama Jaguar Training Center in Mobile, Alabama.

news

Georgia, Alabama advance to 2022 College Football Playoff National Championship Game

The rematch is on. After routing their respective semifinal opponents, the No. 1 seed Alabama Crimson Tide (13-1) and No. 3 seed Georgia Bulldogs (13-1) will play for the 2022 College Football Playoff National Championship on Monday, Jan. 10, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW