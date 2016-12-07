Scout: Watson critiques are overkill, heard same about Dak

The skinny: I recently finished my draft profile on McKinley after hearing some of the in-season hype and it was a strange journey through the tape for me. On one hand, McKinley's hand usage and pass-rush skills were very basic and in desperate need of work. He also had some stiffness in his lower body that was easy to spot early on. With all of that said, the word "relentless" might not completely capture his motor. He has a slippery way of working off blocks and finding his way into sacks and tackle production. It doesn't always look pretty for him, but the effort is top-notch, and with coaching, he should projects as a solid NFL starter.