Scout: Washington secondary loaded with NFL talent

The skinny: Pumphrey, who has a chance to become the NCAA's all-time leading rusher (ranks third with 6,180 yards; Ron Dayne is No. 1 with 6,397), has outstanding vision and the ability to make some of the sharpest cuts you will find on tape this season. Unfortunately, Pumphrey is also extremely small and thin (5-foot-9, 180 pounds, per school measurements) and some teams probably won't even consider drafting him because of it. If he can prove to be an effective matchup option out of the backfield or a viable option as a return man, Pumphrey could overcome his lack of size to become next season's version of Tyler Ervin.