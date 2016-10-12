Scout: UW's John Ross will be better pro than Brandin Cooks

The skinny: The Texas A&M senior is 6-6 and has added more muscle to his long frame this year, allowing him to play a true defensive-end role. In the past, Hall has played standing, but with his length and added weight, teams are now viewing him as a 4-3 defensive end or maybe even a 5-technique for a 3-4 team. Hall isn't as strong at the point of attack as guys like Arik Armstead and DeForest Buckner were when they came out, but his ability to rush the passer has teams excited. Hall has 3.5 sacks over the last 3 games and should continue to get better as he gets comfortable rushing the quarterback from his new position.