Scout: Utah State QB Chuckie Keeton 'might be best in the West'

Listed at 6-2, 200 pounds, Keeton is certainly not the imposing presence of Mariota or Hundley, but is an efficient dual-threat playmaker with an impressive resume. He completed over 69 percent of his passes and posted an 18:2 touchdown-to-interception ratio in a solid junior campaign that was cut short due to an ACL injury. In addition, Keeton displayed the mobility and elusiveness to flee the pocket under duress, while maintaining the awareness, poise and savvy to make pinpoint throws down the field. With NFL teams becoming increasingly comfortable with a run-pass threat in the backfield, Keeton's skills as a mobile playmaker fit the mold of the "new school" quarterback that's taking over the league.