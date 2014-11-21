Scout: USC Trojans DL Leonard Williams 'the real deal'

USC junior WR Nelson Agholor: "He's a perfect No. 3 [receiver] in the NFL for a team, a slot receiver, and return specialist," one scout said. "With those slot guys, you want to see them compete over the middle, but you also want to see them be able to separate versus man coverage underneath, be able to find the windows versus zone, and then be able to run after the catch because a lot of times you're catching it on the run on a quick slant and you want to get upfield quickly, make a guy miss, and run. He's got some of that to him."