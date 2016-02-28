Scout: UCLA LB Myles Jack is NFL Draft's best player

INDIANAPOLIS -- Though regarded as an elite prospect, linebacker Myles Jack rarely garners the buzz associated with being the No. 1 player in the NFL Draft the way Ole Miss' Laremy Tunsil and Ohio State's Joey Bosa do.
Until now, anyway.
"He's the best player in the draft," an NFL scout told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. "He's a slam dunk. He can play modern-day football. He ain't never leaving the field."
Jack didn't perform any drills here this week at the NFL Scouting Combine as he continues to rehabilitate a knee injury that shortened his final season at UCLA. He went through a rigorous medical exam at the combine and expects to be cleared by doctors in time for his March 15 pro day.
Jack's ability to play the pass is at the root of the scout's praise. He intercepted a late pass against BYU to seal a win in his final college game, and it's that ability that gives NFL clubs confidence that Jack can be an asset on third down at the pro level.
Though NFL Media analyst Daniel Jeremiah doesn't have Jack as the top player in the draft, he's not far away. Jeremiah regards Jack as the draft's No. 3 player, behind Tunsil and FSU's Jalen Ramsey, and holds his pass coverage ability in the same high regard.