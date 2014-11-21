Scout: UCLA LB Eric Kendricks 'a second-, third-round guy'

UCLA linebacker Eric Kendricks is among the most accomplied linebackers in the nation, with an incredible 446 career tackles on his resume, and as a fifth-year senior he's the soul of the Bruins' 2014 defense. But at just 6 feet tall, he's on the short side for an NFL linebacker. Two NFL scouts who spoke with the Los Angeles Times about Kendricks' potential stood in disagreement about his future in the league.