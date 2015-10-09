Scout: TCU's Josh Doctson could be 1st- or 2nd-round pick

Josh Doctson is emerging as one of the elite wide receiver prospects for the 2016 NFL Draft, but for NFL clubs in need of a downfield threat with size and sure hands, the draft-day price won't be cheap.
An AFC scout told NFL Media's Albert Breer that the Texas Christian star could come at a first- or second-round price.
"One of the best receivers in the country," the scout said. "Big and strong with special ball skills. He's a good athlete, not elite speed but fast enough. He's got a chance to be a first- or second-round guy."
That's high praise given the draft depth college football has provided at the wide receiver position in recent years. Doctson ranks second in the NCAA in receiving yardage (42-722-8) and has been a catalyst for the Horned Frogs' explosive offense this season. He's averaging close to 150 yards per game, albeit against relatively light competition to this point on the TCU schedule.
Among seniors, two receivers with whom Doctson will compete for draft position have had character questions crop up this year, to varying degrees. Rutgers' Leonte Carroo was recently reinstated from a suspension, but this week said he would welcome an intense character evaluation from NFL scouts. Auburn's Duke Williams was dismissed from the program by coach Gus Malzahn following multiple suspensions in a tumultuously short AU career that lasted less than two years. According to NFL Media's Lance Zierlein, Williams has no chance to be drafted in a range as early as Doctson's projection.
So who might have an interest in the 6-3, 195-pound Doctson?
Zierlein sees four of the NFL's 12 worst teams with a look-ahead 2016 draft need at wide receiver: Cleveland Browns, New Orleans Saints, San Francisco 49ers and Baltimore Ravens. And if Doctson keeps playing through the Big 12 schedule the way he has through five games, the draft-day bidding for him should start high.