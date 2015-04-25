Scout slams 'overrated' Stanford OT Andrus Peat

"After (Iowa's Brandon Scherff), there are an awful lot of question marks. That doesn't mean there's not a lot of talent, because there is," Mayock said. "But I could take, for instance, Ereck Flowers, D.J. Humphries, Andrus Peat, and T.J. Clemmings -- all are gifted first-round tackles -- but I could poke a hole in every one of those kids, either from a technique perspective, or an off-the-field perspective, or whatever."