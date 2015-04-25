Scout slams 'overrated' Stanford OT Andrus Peat

With a couple of the top offensive linemen available in next week's NFL draft possibly ticketed for a switch from college tackle to pro guard, Stanford's Andrus Peat might be the first pure tackle prospect chosen in the first round.
And at least one NFL scout doesn't understand why Peat's stock is so high.
Among a collection of comments from NFL scouts gathered about Peat by the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, one was anything but flattering.
"I saw him get thrown around like a rag doll," the scout said. "I respect what people think about the guy, but every defensive player I saw against Stanford kicked the (expletive) out of the guy. If you're asking me who was the most overrated guy I saw, it was that guy."
Another scout acknowledged Peat as the No. 1 player at his position, but still offered a strong a critique of him.
"He's got damn good feet but ... the last bowl game against Maryland he looked like (expletive)," he said. "He's the No. 1 guy but he's never been pushed. He doesn't have any core strength. He doesn't take hard coaching."
Several offensive tackles are expected to be chosen late in the first round, Peat among them. Pittsburgh's T.J. Clemmings, Florida's D.J. Humphries and Miami's Ereck Flowers are others, although NFL Media analyst Mike Mayock said on a Thursday teleconference that there are questions about each.
"After (Iowa's Brandon Scherff), there are an awful lot of question marks. That doesn't mean there's not a lot of talent, because there is," Mayock said. "But I could take, for instance, Ereck Flowers, D.J. Humphries, Andrus Peat, and T.J. Clemmings -- all are gifted first-round tackles -- but I could poke a hole in every one of those kids, either from a technique perspective, or an off-the-field perspective, or whatever."
While Peat failed to impress one scout that spoke to the Journal Sentinel, another was very positive in his review, comparing Peat to one of the top offensive tackles in the NFL.
"So smooth. Really impressive physically. I compared him to (Dallas Cowboys OT) Tyron Smith. Great pass protector. Just not that powerful at this age," the scout said.
Projections on Peat's draft standing vary wildly among NFL Media mock drafts, ranging from as high as No. 9 overall to the New York Giants to as low as No. 25 to the Carolina Panthers.