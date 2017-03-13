Scout: Sidney Jones could slide as many as two rounds in draft

Working against him is the threat that such an injury could pose to his rookie season. It's no secret that a torn Achilles is a tricky injury requiring a lot of rehabilitation. Baltimore Ravens TE Ben Watson torn an Achilles last August, costing him the 2016 season, and was still rehabbing in late January. It also doesn't help Jones that the 2017 draft is replete with talent at the cornerback position. Previously ranked the No. 14 player in the draft by Jeremiah, Jones is out of Jeremiah's top 50 in the rankings he posted Monday.