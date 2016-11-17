Scout sees USC's Adoree' Jackson as second-round pick

"He's electric with the ball in his hands. I can understand some teams seeing him as (a receiver), but I'd keep him on the defensive side of the ball and use him in the return game. He's an Asante Samuel-type player at the next level," Jeremiah said. "He won't be a physical press corner, that's not what he is, but Samuel got his hands on a lot of footballs and made a lot of money playing off coverage."