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Scout sees USC's Adoree' Jackson as second-round pick

Published: Nov 17, 2016 at 06:11 AM
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Chase Goodbread

USC cornerback Adoree' Jackson is one of college football's most exciting athletes, and he plays a position that NFL clubs value highly when it comes to the NFL draft. But to one NFL scout, the Trojans star likely won't be a first-round draft choice, and might not even end up at cornerback in the pros.

"He's an instant-impact guy in the NFL as a kick returner, and I've even heard some scouts talk about him as a receiver, which I can see," the scout said, per The Los Angeles Times. "I wouldn't be shocked if he went in the first round, but he's more of a second-round player."

Along with being an All-Pac-12 cornerback, Jackson has been an explosive return specialist for the Trojans as a three-way player. But this season, his offensive role has been more limited, as he has yet to catch a pass this season and has attempted only three rushes. Jackson, a junior, hasn't yet announced whether he will apply for early eligibility into the 2017 draft. College underclassmen have until a Jan. 16 deadline to file for early eligibility.

College Football 24/7 selected Jackson as one of the game's fastest players over the summer; he qualified for the U.S. Olympic Trials in the long jump. NFL.com analyst Daniel Jeremiah believes Jackson has the skill set to play wide receiver at the next level -- in fact, he believes Jackson could be the second-best wide receiver in the Pac-12 behind Washington's John Ross -- but Jeremiah sees Jackson's future as a cornerback who excels in off coverage.

"He's electric with the ball in his hands. I can understand some teams seeing him as (a receiver), but I'd keep him on the defensive side of the ball and use him in the return game. He's an Asante Samuel-type player at the next level," Jeremiah said. "He won't be a physical press corner, that's not what he is, but Samuel got his hands on a lot of footballs and made a lot of money playing off coverage."

Jeremiah said Jackson will rate high with scouts from a character standpoint, as well.

"He's incredibly explosive and a great playmaker, but beyond that, everybody at the school says his character is off-the-charts good," Jeremiah said.

NFL.com analyst Bucky Brooks was impressed with Jackson's head-to-head matchup with Ross last week.

*Follow Chase Goodbread on Twitter **@ChaseGoodbread*.

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