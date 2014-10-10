Scout sees boom-or-bust potential in Clemson's Vic Beasley

"Years ago there was a kid at Virginia Tech named Corey Moore, [and Beasley] kind of reminds me of a juiced-up, jacked-up, bigger and better version of him," the scout told Yahoo. "And teams faced the same problem then: What do you do with him? [Moore] was, what, not even 6-foot and maybe 225 pounds? But every Saturday he's living in the backfield, just torching teams off the edge. What do you do with him? He played with his hair on fire, and that's kind of what I see with Beasley too."