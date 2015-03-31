Scout's Take: Winston solidifies status as draft's No. 1 QB

Winston needs to continue to shine in private workouts and interview sessions over the next few weeks. Offensive coordinators will put him through the paces in individual workouts to see if he can capably execute the passes that are staples in their respective game plans. Moreover, the coaches will put him on the board to assess his football IQ to see where he stands with his football knowledge. While most scouts and evaluators came away impressed with his football acumen in meetings at the NFL Scouting Combine, he will have a chance to convince evaluators that he has the intangibles and intelligence needed to shine as a franchise quarterback in the NFL.