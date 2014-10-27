Scout's Take: Shaq Thompson will benefit from two-way ability

Published: Oct 27, 2014 at 06:41 AM
Headshot_Author_Bucky_Brooks_1400x1000
Bucky Brooks

NFL.com Analyst

Thompson-Shaq-141027-TOS.jpg

Whenever a blue-chip player is capable of making contributions on both sides of the ball, scouts certainly take notice during the evaluation process. Decision makers covet prospects with the athleticism and football IQ to excel as offensive and defensive players. Most important, their ability to contribute as two-way players speaks volumes about their football knowledge (evaluators understand and appreciate the work that it takes to master two different playbooks) and gives scouts hope that they could potentially serve as utility players at the next level.

>> Winners and losers from Week 9 in college football

Surveying the collegiate landscape this season, there are a number of players making contributions as two-way standouts (USC WR/CB Adoree Jackson, UCLA LB/RB Myles Jack, Pitt RB/DE James Conner, Hawaii WR/P/PR Scott Harding and SMU RB/LB Kevin Pope), but no one is currently doing it better than Washington OLB/RB Shaq Thompson. The 6-foot-1, 228-pound junior is unquestionably one of the top defenders in college football with the size, speed and athleticism to wreak havoc on opponents as a versatile defender on the edge. He has the first-step quickness and burst to blow past blockers on blitzes, while displaying the instincts, awareness and cover skills to pick off errant passes in coverage. Thompson's combination of athleticism, anticipation and awareness have helped him score four defensive touchdowns this season on a variety of "scoop-and-score" chances (fumble recoveries) and pick-6's that will endear him to defensive coordinators around the league.

On offense, Thompson is starting to make his mark as a dynamic running back with impressive skills as an inside runner. Utilizing the same athleticism, speed and burst that make him a terror off the edge, Thompson has churned out big plays on the ground by exploding to the second level on inside runs off zone-read action. Watching Thompson work against Arizona State on Saturday night, I was impressed with his spectacular stop-start quickness and physicality in the hole. The junior standout repeatedly ran through and/or around defenders at the point of attack on the way to tallying 98 rushing yards on 21 carries. The hefty workload not only showcased Thompson's skills as a potential feature runner, but it highlighted his remarkable athleticism and toughness. While most two-way players are only given spot duty on one side of the ball, the fact that Thompson thrived as a major contributor suggests that his talent is far superior to others manning the position on the Huskies' roster.

This certainly doesn't come as a surprise to scouts familiar with Thompson's background as a highly decorated five-star recruit from Grant High School (Sacramento, CA). As a three-sport standout (football, baseball and track and field) with an impressive career resume (Thompson was first-team All-America by rivals.com, Parade Magazine and USA Today in football; he was drafted by the Boston Red Sox in the 18th round of the 2012 MLB Draft and played for their rookie-level team in the Gulf Coast League in the summer of 2012), Thompson has all of the athletic traits scouts desire in a blue-chip prospect. From his speed, quickness, ball skills and physicality to his ability to create big plays with the ball in his hands, Thompson's production as a two-way player in a major conference will enhance his value in the pre-draft process, as coaches covet versatility and athleticism at a premium. If I'm going to place a wager on a prospect with the potential to skyrocket during the run up to the draft (if he declares following this season), I would go "all-in" on the athletic dynamo who is making a ton of plays as a two-way standout for the Huskies this season.

Stock up

QB Trevone Boykin, TCU: The thought of putting the best athlete at quarterback has been prevalent in the high school ranks for years, but it seems like more college coaches are embracing the idea with the proliferation of spread offenses across the country. TCU has become one of the most explosive offenses in college football with the ultra-athletic Boykin at quarterback. The 6-2, 205-pound junior has compiled a 21:3 touchdown-to-interception ratio in seven games and tormented defenses with his dynamic skills as a dual-threat playmaker. Coming off an outstanding performance against Texas Tech (433 pass yards and seven TDs) that showcased his spectacular talent as a passer, Boykin's profile is certainly growing within the scouting community.

>> Nineteen things you need to know about Week 9 in college football

DE Joey Bosa, Ohio State: The 6-5, 285-pound sophomore was a one-man wrecking crew in Ohio State's 31-24 win over Penn State. Bosa finished with 2.5 sacks and six tackles in a dominant performance in which he completely demolished the Nittany Lions' offensive line with his strength, power and relentless energy. Using a variety of power maneuvers to overwhelm blockers at the point of attack, Bosa harassed Christian Hackenberg all over the pocket and kept the young signal-caller from establishing a consistent rhythm as a passer. With Bosa delivering the "walk-off" sack to end the game, it's time to recognize the Buckeye standout as one of the top playmakers in college football.

QB Keenan Reynolds, Navy: Whenever a quarterback rushes for over 200 yards in a single game, it jumps off the stat sheet, even if it is the point man of an old-school, triple-option offense that makes the quarterback the primary ball carrier on the perimeter. Thus, Reynolds deserves a spot on my list after putting on an impressive show in the Midshipmen's 41-31 win over San Jose State. The 5-11, 195-pound junior rushed 39 times for 251 yards and three touchdowns, while also completing 4 of 7 passes for 56 yards. Although the passing numbers leave something to be desired, there is no doubt Reynolds' effort as a runner will pique the interest of scouts looking for an intriguing developmental athlete down the road.

>> Heisman Watch: 10 contenders for college football's top individual award

RB Ameer Abdullah, Nebraska: If not for a disappointing effort against Michigan State, Abdullah would garner more consideration as a Heisman Trophy candidate after posting his fourth 200-yard game on the season in Nebraska's 42-24 win over Rutgers. The 5-9, 195-pound senior is an instinctive playmaker with outstanding vision, balance and body control. Although he lacks exceptional top-end speed, Abdullah continues to break off big runs as the feature runner in the Huskers' zone-read system. He displays the wiggle, burst and pitter-pat to make defenders miss in the hole and is a slippery runner in the open field. Given his production and potential as a feature back, Abdullah has moved up the charts as an intriguing early-round prospect.

WR Amari Cooper, Alabama: Lane Kiffin's arrival at Alabama has certainly helped Cooper maximize his potential as a No. 1 receiver for the Crimson Tide. The junior standout has become the focal point of the offensive game plan, leading the team in receptions (71), receiving yards (1,132) and touchdowns (9). Most important, Cooper has become a polished route runner and shown the ability to carry an offense as the top option in the passing game. Against Tennessee, he snagged nine passes for 224 yards with two scores and set the tempo with an impressive first-quarter showing (five catches for 185 yards) that propelled the Crimson Tide to a sizzling start against the Vols. With the NFL community already buzzing about his potential as a game changer on the perimeter, Cooper's strong showing on Saturday only solidifies his standing as a blue-chip prospect in the 2015 or 2016 class.

>> Jeremiah: Amari Cooper like smaller version of A.J. Green

Stock down

QB Bo Wallace, Ole Miss: The senior quarterback has been steady during the Rebels' recent run near the top of the polls (Wallace posted a 6:0 touchdown to interception ratio in wins over Alabama, Texas A&M and Tennessee), but the bottom fell out against LSU. Wallace completed only 42.4 percent of his throws and made a number of questionable decisions that cost the Rebels an opportunity to sneak out of Death Valley with a rare win. Given how harshly scouts critique quarterback play in big games and clutch situations, Wallace's failures against the Tigers will certainly impact his draft stock going forward.

>> College Football 24/7's Top 25 Power Rankings

Head coach Steve Sarkisian, USC: Everyone loves a gambler when decisions work in their favor, but a risk-taker must be willing to wear the goat's horns when things fail to work out in key situations. Thus, Sarkisian earns a spot on the list after his decision to go for it on fourth-and-short backfired and gave Utah an opportunity to snatch a victory in the game's waning moments. While the "pitch-flip" was open for Nelson Agholor to pick up the first down, the fact that it was called into the boundary didn't give the junior enough room to turn the corner. With offensive play-calling directly running through Sark's headset, the Trojans' leader deserves the blame for failing to close out the Utes on the road.

College Football Playoff final four

1. Mississippi State: Don't let the Bulldogs' struggles against Kentucky detract from their impressive early-season resume. Mississippi State has wins over three top-10 teams, which makes it worthy of the No. 1 seed in the College Football Playoff at this time. With Dak Prescott on the list of top contenders for the Heisman Trophy, the Bulldogs have the franchise quarterback every championship team needs to make it to the winner's circle.

2. Florida State: The Seminoles are not as dominant as the 2013 version that captured the BCS national championship, but credit Jimbo Fisher's squad for showing tremendous grit and resolve while extending their winning streak to 23 games. Although the Seminoles have left some observers disappointed with their efforts, the fact that they consistently bounce back from adversity reveals a lot about their championship mentality.

3. Oregon: After suffering through a spate of injuries along the offensive line during the first half of the season, the Ducks are finally looking like an offensive juggernaut with Marcus Mariota now receiving sufficient protection in the pocket. With Royce Freeman emerging as the primary runner in the backfield, the Ducks' explosive offense is starting to hit on all cylinders heading down the stretch.

4. Michigan State: It would be easy to pencil in an SEC team in this spot, but the Spartans deserve to be in the conversation based on their continued dominance in the Big Ten. Michigan State has pummeled conference opponents to date, and its lone loss to Oregon was far more competitive than the final score suggests. If the Spartans can get past Ohio State in a few weeks, Mark Dantonio will have his team perfectly positioned to sneak into the CFB Playoff this season.

Heisman Watch

1. QB Dak Prescott, Mississippi State: The Bulldogs' star quarterback continues to post Tim Tebow-like production as the director of Dan Mullen's offense. Prescott has already accounted for 26 total touchdowns (15 passing, 10 rushing and one receiving) and helped the Bulldogs knock off three title contenders on the way to the No. 1 spot in the polls. Given the parallels that exist between Prescott and the 2007 Heisman Trophy winner running the same scheme, it's easy to envision Mullen's pupil walking away with the 2014 award.

2. QB Marcus Mariota, Oregon: The Ducks' star is starting to work his way up the charts after putting on a spectacular showing against Cal. Mariota tossed five touchdown passes against the Bears, displaying outstanding awareness and anticipation connecting with his receivers down field. Additionally, he continues to showcase his superb running skills on the perimeter with exceptional execution of the zone-read play for the Ducks.

3. RB Melvin Gordon, Wisconsin: The speedster has answered a ton of questions for scouts by putting up big numbers for the Badgers despite shaky quarterback play. Gordon has topped the 100-yard mark six times in seven games and shown the stamina to handle a heavy workload as a potential feature back at the next level (20-plus carries in each of the Badgers' last four games).

4. QB Jameis Winston, Florida State: Winston is viewed as public enemy No. 1 by several observers due to his questionable off-field actions, but there is no denying his immense talent and playmaking ability on the field. The reigning Heisman Trophy winner remains the best guy on the field whenever he steps between the lines and his sensational performance against Notre Dame confirmed that sentiment. Given another national stage (Florida State plays Louisville on Thursday night) to put his talents on display, Winston could put more pressure on the voters to recognize his standing as one of the premier players in the college game.

5. QB Trevone Boykin, TCU: It's unusual to see the Horned Frogs carried by their offense, but Boykin's unique skills are making TCU's version of the spread nearly impossible to defend. The junior standout has posted a ridiculous 21:3 touchdown-to-interception ratio in seven games, including a seven-touchdown effort against Texas Tech that showcased his dramatic improvement as a passer. If Sonny Cumbie continues to open up the playbook and allows Boykin to throw the ball all over the yard, the TCU star could walk away as the surprise winner at the end of the season.

*Follow Bucky Brooks on Twitter **@BuckyBrooks.*

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Georgia TE Brock Bowers to undergo ankle surgery; timeline for return unclear

Georgia All-America tight end Brock Bowers, considered one of the top prospects in college football, will undergo surgery to fix the high-ankle injury he suffered on Saturday in the Bulldogs' win over Vanderbilt and is expected to miss some time.
news

Scouting Drake Maye: North Carolina quarterback similar to Carson Palmer

North Carolina's Drake Maye flourished in his first season as a starter, earning ACC Player of the Year honors. What are his prospects for the NFL? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report on the quarterback.
news

Scouting Brock Bowers: Georgia tight end similar to 49ers Pro Bowler George Kittle

Brock Bowers has played a crucial part in Georgia's back-to-back national championships, scoring 24 touchdowns in two college seasons. What are his prospects for the NFL? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report on the Bulldogs tight end.
news

Scouting Marvin Harrison Jr.: Ohio State wide receiver similar to A.J. Green

Ohio State's Marvin Harrison Jr. took the college football world by storm last season. What are his prospects for the NFL? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report on the Buckeyes wide receiver.
news

Scouting Caleb Williams: USC quarterback similar in style, skill set to Bills' Josh Allen

USC's Caleb Williams scorched defenses last season on his way to winning the Heisman Trophy. What are his prospects for the NFL? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report on the quarterback.
news

Scouting Jared Verse: Florida State edge rusher similar to four-time Pro Bowler

Florida State's Jared Verse emerged as one of college football's top talents last season, but what are his prospects for the NFL? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report on the edge rusher.
news

Georgia dominates TCU to win second consecutive College Football Playoff National Championship

Georgia secured its second straight national championship on Monday night, overwhelming TCU in a 65-7 blowout.
news

Jim Harbaugh says he expects to coach Michigan in 2023 amid NFL speculation

University of Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh, who has drawn the eye of a few NFL franchises, said he expects to coach the Wolverines in 2023. "While no one knows what the future holds," Harbaugh said in a statement released on Twitter on Thursday, "I expect that I will be enthusiastically coaching Michigan in 2023."
news

Pro Football Hall of Famer, Ravens great Ed Reed hired as Bethune-Cookman head coach

Bethune-Cookman University has agreed in principle for Ed Reed to become the school's new head football coach, the university announced on Tuesday. 
news

Drew Brees joins Purdue coaching staff as interim assistant ahead of Citrus Bowl

Drew Brees' next step in his post-playing career will put him back on a field. Brees is joining the Purdue coaching staff as an assistant for the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl, the school announced Thursday.
news

USC QB Caleb Williams wins 2022 Heisman Trophy

USC's Caleb Williams was awarded the 2022 Heisman Trophy on Saturday night, adding an exclamation point to his electrifying first season with the Trojans.
news

David Shaw steps down after 12 seasons as Stanford head coach

Stanford head coach David Shaw is stepping down after 12 seasons at the helm of the Cardinal program. Shaw announced the news after the team closed out the season with a 36-25 loss to BYU on Saturday night, telling reporters he made the decision within the past week.