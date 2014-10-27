Scout's Take: Shaq Thompson will benefit from two-way ability

This certainly doesn't come as a surprise to scouts familiar with Thompson's background as a highly decorated five-star recruit from Grant High School (Sacramento, CA). As a three-sport standout (football, baseball and track and field) with an impressive career resume (Thompson was first-team All-America by rivals.com, Parade Magazine and USA Today in football; he was drafted by the Boston Red Sox in the 18th round of the 2012 MLB Draft and played for their rookie-level team in the Gulf Coast League in the summer of 2012), Thompson has all of the athletic traits scouts desire in a blue-chip prospect. From his speed, quickness, ball skills and physicality to his ability to create big plays with the ball in his hands, Thompson's production as a two-way player in a major conference will enhance his value in the pre-draft process, as coaches covet versatility and athleticism at a premium. If I'm going to place a wager on a prospect with the potential to skyrocket during the run up to the draft (if he declares following this season), I would go "all-in" on the athletic dynamo who is making a ton of plays as a two-way standout for the Huskies this season.