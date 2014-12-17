Scout's Take: Marcus Mariota comps to Aaron Rodgers off base

Looking at Mariota for the past two seasons, I don't see similarities to Rodgers in their play at the collegiate level. The Ducks' standout is an explosive athlete (6-4, 225 pounds) with exceptional speed, quickness and burst on the perimeter. He excels at executing various zone-read concepts and is comfortable using his legs to make plays on the perimeter. As a passer, Mariota displays above-average arm strength and adequate footwork. He is fairly accurate on short and intermediate throws to stationary targets, but has trouble making pinpoint tosses on anticipation or timing routes over the middle of the field. To be fair, he is rarely asked to make these throws in Oregon's system due to the volume of run-action passes featured in the playbook. Mariota routinely throws slants, "pop" passes and seam routes following a zone-read fake, so he rarely makes a conventional drop back and throw without some form of a play fake to hold second-level defenders (linebackers and/or strong safety). This system routinely puts a designated defender in a bind and asks the quarterback to hand the ball off or throw based off the defender's reaction. This allows Mariota to hit his primary read on nearly 90 percent of his passes, allowing the quarterback to function efficiently as a passer in the system.