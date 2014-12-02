Scout's Take: Is Jameis Winston still an elite QB prospect?

Winston has struggled with turnovers early in games this season; he continued to give the ball away against the Gators. Winston tossed four interceptions in the contest, including three in the first quarter, putting the Seminoles behind the eight-ball. Granted, a couple of his miscues were the result of indecisive route-running by his receivers, but Winston can't continue to be a turnover machine from the pocket. Games at the NFL level are frequently decided by the turnover margin, making it imperative for the quarterback to make smart decisions with the game on the line.