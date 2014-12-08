Scout's Take: Grading NFL prospects in conference title games

Pregame question: Can Mariota win from the pocket?

Postgame analysis: The Heisman Trophy frontrunner put on a sensational show for NFL scouts at the Pac-12 Championship Game. Mariota accounted for 346 total yards and five touchdowns in the Ducks' 51-13 win over Arizona. Although scouts have come to expect that kind of production from the explosive dual-threat playmaker, it was his timely improvisation and efficient pocket play that resonated with evaluators in attendance. Mariota picked apart the Wildcats' defense with a barrage of pinpoint throws to the perimeter while displaying the patience and poise to find the second option when defenders covered his primary target. While the simplicity of the Ducks' passing game makes it easy for Mariota to identify the open receiver, he deserves credit for consistently delivering the ball on time and on target to pass catchers on the perimeter. Some scouts harbored concerns about his anticipation and intermediate accuracy heading into the game, but he consistently delivered darts in the Ducks' biggest game of the season and showed evaluators that he could excel as a passer in a movement-based passing game that accentuated his talents as a mobile quarterback.