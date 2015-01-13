Scout's Take: Ezekiel Elliott showing traits scouts will covet

Looking ahead to Elliott's future, scouts will want to see if the sensational sophomore can build on his success this season. Evaluators will want to see him improve as a blocker and become an even bigger contributor as a receiver in the passing game. Additionally, scouts will take a long, hard look at his running style to make sure his production is due to his talent and not a byproduct of the Buckeyes' scheme or powerful offensive line. While it's easy to surmise that Elliott possesses considerable talent based on his play down the stretch, he has to convince scouts that he is a blue-chip prospect at the next level by turning his game up a notch when everyone puts a bull's eye on his chest next season.