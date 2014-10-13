Scout's Take: Everett Golson showing promise as NFL prospect

While I'm not ready to proclaim Golson will be the next big thing to take over the NFL, I do believe he exhibits the qualities needed to be a solid quarterback at the next level. He has grown immensely as a pocket passer throughout his career, and he has knack for spotting passing lanes through the trees at the line of scrimmage. Tracking his play in recent weeks, I haven't noticed a ton of batted balls or deflections from pass rushers in close proximity. Given the importance of finding windows for diminutive quarterbacks, the fact that Golson is unaffected within the pocket gives him a chance to succeed as a pro. Considering Golson's athleticism, leadership ability and game-management skill, there will be plenty of scouts who use Wilson's success as evidence that Golson can thrive as a pro.