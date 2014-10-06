Scout's Take: Dual-threat QBs might force changes in NFL

Offensive coordinators around the country are bypassing big-bodied, strong-armed pocket passers in favor of dynamic athletes with exceptional speed and tantalizing arm talent. While most coaches will go on record stating that a dual-threat quarterback must be a capable pocket passer, a closer look at the college game suggests that clever scheming can mask a quarterback's limitations as a passer. From the utilization of bubble screens and pop passes designed to take advantage of spacing and overaggressive defenses to the utilization of old-school option passes, innovative play callers are taking advantage of the dynamic athletes manning the game's most important position.