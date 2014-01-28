Scout's Take: Dee Ford most dominant player at Senior Bowl

» The evolution of the safety position in the NFL is forcing teams to drop their traditional standards at the position. Instead of searching for big-bodied hunters adept at stopping the run, teams are searching for athletic playmakers with ball skills and instincts. At the Senior Bowl, Florida State safety Terrence Brooks and Northern Illinois safety Jimmie Ward flashed the skills to be effective players despite their diminutive statures (Brooks measures 5-11, 200; Ward is listed at 5-11, 192). Watching both players work throughout the practice week, I came away impressed with their athleticism, movement skills and anticipation. Ward, in particular, shined in one-on-one and team drills as an active centerfielder between the hashes. He closed quickly on throws in his area, and showed the range to get over the top on deep throws outside the numbers. Those skills are critical traits for a free safety at the next level. Brooks was just as impressive as a roaming playmaker on the second level. He attacked the run off the edges, while also displaying competent instincts and awareness in coverage. With small safeties like Earl Thomas of the Seattle Seahawks and Eric Weddle of the San Diego Chargers thriving in the NFL despite substandard physical dimensions, the value of Ward and Brooks could rise after their strong performances in Mobile.