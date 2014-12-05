Scout's Take: Championship weekend will test five prospects

NFL scouts love home-run hitters in the backfield, but the speed and quickness of NFL defenders make it imperative for a dynamic runner to also thrive between the tackles. Gordon is the most explosive running back prospect in college football. He is averaging 8.0 yards per carry and enters the Big Ten Championship Game with 29 rushes of 20-plus yards. With the majority of Gordon's work done on the perimeter because of his remarkable speed, quickness and acceleration, scouts will want to see if the Badgers standout is gritty enough to grind out the hard yards on inside runs. Evaluators will look closely at his elusiveness and ability to create in traffic while also watching how he finishes runs at the second level. The elite runners in the NFL run through contact in the secondary and consistently fall forward at the end of runs. In addition, they are willing to dole out contact rather than absorbing hits in the hole.