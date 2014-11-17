Scout's Take: Can Melvin Gordon outshine past Wisconsin RBs?

QB Dak Prescott, Mississippi State: Whenever scouts want to see if a SEC quarterback has the goods to play at the next level, they pop in the Alabama tape to see how he fares against a variety of complex looks from a Nick Saban-directed defense. With that in mind, Prescott's stock took a tumble over the weekend after he posted a turnover-laden performance that will lead to questions about his readiness for the next level. Although Prescott's final stat line -- 27-of-48 for 290 yards with 2 TDs and 3 INTs -- wasn't bad, the fact that he struggled to string together completions in key moments suggests he didn't have a clear understanding of where to go with the ball at times. Additionally, Prescott's accuracy woes and inconsistent ball placement lead to questions about his ability to deliver pinpoint passes into tight windows. Given his propensity to turn the ball over in recent weeks (eight INTs in last five games), Prescott's pocket-passing skills are the big question marks for evaluators attempting to project his potential as a pro.