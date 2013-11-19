Scout's Take: Brandin Cooks stealing Marqise Lee's thunder

When I spoke to several scouts at the Stanford-USC game this weekend, the opinion was nearly unanimous that, right now, Cooks is a superior player to Lee. An NFC South scout said, "Cooks is just as explosive as Lee, but more consistent as a pass catcher." That opinion was validated when an AFC East scout told me that the debate "isn't close" based on their performance this season. He told me that Cooks has played at a higher level since the beginning of the season and is one of the most "electric players" he's seen in the Pac-12 in years. Given the playmakers that perennially come out of the conference, this is high praise for a player who seemingly came from out of nowhere to become one of the most productive players in the college game.