Scout's Take Blog: Draft observations by an ex-NFL player, scout

Scout's Take: Small school players must dominate their level of competition to become legitimate NFL prospects. Although scouts have a difficult time determining whether a small school standout can continue to excel against NFL-caliber players, the sight of a player playing at an exceptionally high level makes it easier to sell in the war room when debating the merits of a prospect at the top of the board. Mack left no doubt about his readiness for the NFL with his sensational play in the MAC. He established NCAA marks for forced fumbles and tackles for loss, while displaying a game built on physicality, toughness and guile. Against elite competition -- Ohio State, Baylor and Connecticut -- he showed that his game was ready for primetime by making a handful of splash plays that jumped off the screen. He was the best player on the field in those games, leading scouts to rave about his potential as a pro. Looking for a pro comparison, I've likened Mack to Pro Bowl LB Ahmad Brooks because of his explosive strength and power at the point of attack. He bulldozes opponents at the line on the way to corralling quarterbacks or ball carriers in the backfield. I don't believe Mack will consistently win with power as a pro, which is why I have concerns about his ability to thrive as a No. 1 rusher for a defense. I see him as a complementary playmaker on the opposite side of a dominant rusher in a 3-4 set. Interestingly, the computer offered comparisons to players in complementary roles. While Weatherspoon has emerged as a Pro Bowl-caliber defender in Atlanta, he benefitted from playing with Pro Bowl DE John Abraham. Additionally, Hawk has been a solid player in Green Bay, but the focal point of the defense is definitely Clay Matthews because of his explosive rush skills off the edge. With that in mind, it's important to keep Mack's potential in perspective when making comparisons leading up to the draft. He might be ideally suited to play the role of Robin instead of Batman for an elite defense.