Scout's Notebook: Gurley's stock rising, Winston's declining

There is a growing sense among NFL scouts that more elite high school players will take advantage of the NCAA's post-graduate transfer rules to enhance their chances of playing at the next level. Talking to an AFC East college scouting director over the weekend, he told me that it was wise for blue-chip players to fast track through their academic curriculums (enroll early at their respective school and take full academic loads during summer school) to give them options at the end of their junior years. Prospects with their degrees in hand would have the opportunity to stay at the current school and pursue a Master's degree, transfer to another school for a greater opportunity at playing time or enter the NFL. This would enable guys to make smart decisions about their pro career, while leaving school with a degree, and possibly an advanced degree, in hand. Given the overwhelming evidence that suggests that college graduates play longer in the NFL than their counterparts, the advanced academic planning could help more prospects carve out successful stints in the NFL.