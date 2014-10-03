Scout: Randy Gregory 'hasn't scratched the surface' of potential

Gregory gave some thought to entering the draft after last season as a third-year sophomore, but chose to return to NU for his junior season. He added some weight to help improve his game and entered the season at about 248 pounds. He played last year at 240 while making a Big Ten-high 10.5 sacks. Either weight is light for an NFL defensive end, but at 6-foot-6, Gregory has the frame to easily add even more weight.