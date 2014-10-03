Scout: Randy Gregory 'hasn't scratched the surface' of potential

Published: Oct 03, 2014
Chase Goodbread
Nebraska defensive end Randy Gregory has certainly been productive over the last season and a half for the Cornhuskers, but that doesn't mean the junior can't still get much better.

In fact, one NFC scout doesn't think Gregory is even close to reaching his potential as a pass rusher.

"He hasn't scratched the surface of what he's capable of. Still raw and still making plays," the scout told NFL Media's Albert Breer.

Gregory leads the Cornhuskers in sacks (4.5) and quarterback hurries (seven) despite missing all of one game and most of another earlier this year with a minor knee injury. Breer notes that Gregory's game Saturday will be a test against the Michigan State offensive line, in particular left tackle Jack Conklin, who hasn't allowed a sack this year.

Gregory gave some thought to entering the draft after last season as a third-year sophomore, but chose to return to NU for his junior season. He added some weight to help improve his game and entered the season at about 248 pounds. He played last year at 240 while making a Big Ten-high 10.5 sacks. Either weight is light for an NFL defensive end, but at 6-foot-6, Gregory has the frame to easily add even more weight.

*Follow Chase Goodbread on Twitter **@ChaseGoodbread*.

