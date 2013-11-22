Scout: Ra'Shede Hageman a 'top-10 talent', too inconsistent

Wisconsin's game at Minnesota on Saturday is important to the Badgers' BCS hopes. An NFC personnel executive thinks it's important for Minnesota senior defensive tackle Ra'Shede Hageman, too.
The executive told NFL Media reporter Albert Breer that Hageman can answer some major questions this week.
"[Hageman] is big, athletic -- he flashes top-10 talent," the executive said. "He's just inconsistent with his motor and his overall play style."
Hageman's versatility and athleticism make him an appealing prospect. He signed with Minnesota as one of the nation's top high school tight ends, and NFL teams think he can play tackle in a 4-3 set or end in a 3-4 scheme.
In his midseason Hot 100, NFL Media analyst Gil Brandt rated Hageman as his No. 5 senior prospect after he was unranked at the beginning of the season.
