Scout questions Melvin Gordon's production in Big Ten

Published: Dec 10, 2014 at 03:11 AM
Headshot_Author_Chase_Goodbread_1400x1000
Chase Goodbread

Wisconsin running back Melvin Gordon, who will soon learn if he has won the Heisman Trophy, has piled up 2,336 yards this season. But for one NFL scout, the speed of the defenses in the Big Ten Conference didn't do much to stop him.

"He's good against those slow-(expletive) Big Ten guys," the scout told The Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel. "It (the Big Ten) is terrible. That's what bothers me a little bit."

Fair or not, overall team speed has been the root criticism of Big Ten football for many years. And of late, it hasn't helped the league's reputation that two of its traditional powers -- Michigan and Penn State -- are nowhere near the top of the standings. Gordon ran for no fewer than 122 yards against any team on Wisconsin's Big Ten regular-season schedule, though Ohio State held him to 76 yards in the Big Ten Championship Game. Another scout's assessment of Gordon reiterates why running backs have been absent from the first round of the NFL draft for two consecutive years.

"I know he makes a lot of yards but I don't think he's special," the scout told the Journal-Sentinel. "I don't think he runs with good pad level or contact balance. He's got good straight-line speed. I don't think his vision is outstanding. He'll try to be a slasher at times, but he goes down pretty easily."

Gordon is one of three finalists for the Heisman Trophy, along with Oregon's Marcus Mariota and Alabama's Amari Cooper. With 164 yards against Auburn in the Outback Bowl, Gordon would reach 2,500 for the season.

One scout compared Gordon to Kansas City Chiefs running back Jamaal Charles. Here are a few other prospect-pro comparisons the Journal-Sentinel collected from NFL scouts:

Auburn WR D'haquille Williams:Chicago Bears WR Alshon Jeffery.

Michigan WR Devin Funchess:St. Louis Rams TE Jared Cook.

Iowa OL Brandon Scherff:Green Bay Packers OL Bryan Bulaga.

Oregon QB Marcus Mariota:San Francisco 49ers QB Colin Kaepernick.

Nebraska RB Ameer Abdullah:Cincinnati Bengals RB Giovani Bernard.

*Follow Chase Goodbread on Twitter **@ChaseGoodbread*.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Scouting Drake Maye: North Carolina quarterback similar to Carson Palmer

North Carolina's Drake Maye flourished in his first season as a starter, earning ACC Player of the Year honors. What are his prospects for the NFL? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report on the quarterback.
news

Scouting Brock Bowers: Georgia tight end similar to 49ers Pro Bowler George Kittle

Brock Bowers has played a crucial part in Georgia's back-to-back national championships, scoring 24 touchdowns in two college seasons. What are his prospects for the NFL? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report on the Bulldogs tight end.
news

Scouting Marvin Harrison Jr.: Ohio State wide receiver similar to A.J. Green

Ohio State's Marvin Harrison Jr. took the college football world by storm last season. What are his prospects for the NFL? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report on the Buckeyes wide receiver.
news

Scouting Caleb Williams: USC quarterback similar in style, skill set to Bills' Josh Allen

USC's Caleb Williams scorched defenses last season on his way to winning the Heisman Trophy. What are his prospects for the NFL? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report on the quarterback.
news

Scouting Jared Verse: Florida State edge rusher similar to four-time Pro Bowler

Florida State's Jared Verse emerged as one of college football's top talents last season, but what are his prospects for the NFL? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report on the edge rusher.
news

Georgia dominates TCU to win second consecutive College Football Playoff National Championship

Georgia secured its second straight national championship on Monday night, overwhelming TCU in a 65-7 blowout.
news

Jim Harbaugh says he expects to coach Michigan in 2023 amid NFL speculation

University of Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh, who has drawn the eye of a few NFL franchises, said he expects to coach the Wolverines in 2023. "While no one knows what the future holds," Harbaugh said in a statement released on Twitter on Thursday, "I expect that I will be enthusiastically coaching Michigan in 2023."
news

Pro Football Hall of Famer, Ravens great Ed Reed hired as Bethune-Cookman head coach

Bethune-Cookman University has agreed in principle for Ed Reed to become the school's new head football coach, the university announced on Tuesday. 
news

Drew Brees joins Purdue coaching staff as interim assistant ahead of Citrus Bowl

Drew Brees' next step in his post-playing career will put him back on a field. Brees is joining the Purdue coaching staff as an assistant for the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl, the school announced Thursday.
news

USC QB Caleb Williams wins 2022 Heisman Trophy

USC's Caleb Williams was awarded the 2022 Heisman Trophy on Saturday night, adding an exclamation point to his electrifying first season with the Trojans.
news

David Shaw steps down after 12 seasons as Stanford head coach

Stanford head coach David Shaw is stepping down after 12 seasons at the helm of the Cardinal program. Shaw announced the news after the team closed out the season with a 36-25 loss to BYU on Saturday night, telling reporters he made the decision within the past week.
news

Scouting Bryce Young: Alabama quarterback similar to a young Drew Brees

Alabama's Bryce Young took the college football world by storm in 2021, but what are his prospects for the NFL? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report on the Crimson Tide quarterback after studying his game tape.