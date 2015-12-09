Scout: QB Connor Cook a third-rounder, average starter at best

Published: Dec 09, 2015 at 08:41 AM

Our analysts are constantly talking to NFL and college sources about players in the college game. In this space each week, they will share some of what NFL folks are discussing in their circles.

Sources Tell Us:

Sept. 9 | Sept. 16 | Sept. 23 | Sept. 30 | Oct. 7 | Oct. 14 | Oct. 21 | Oct. 28 | Nov. 4 | Nov. 11 | Nov. 18 | Nov. 24 | Dec. 3

The scoop: "The most polarizing guy in the draft is going to be Connor Cook. Watch. Scouts argue about him all the time. We've seen him long enough that everyone's mind is made up already. He's a third-rounder to me and an average starter at best." -- NFC regional scout on the Michigan State QB

The skinny: As a three-year starter, Cook has put quite a bit of tape out there to study, and many times, those players get treated more harshly because all of their warts are known. Cook has been a productive starter who has shown improvement each year, but there are still questions about his accuracy on the NFL level and whether or not he can be a team leader in the locker room and on the field. While Cook might be polarizing, he's also a quality quarterback, and quality quarterbacks rarely fall very far outside of the second round.

» Brooks: Connor Cook's snub of legend plays into narrative against QB

* * *

The scoop: Here's a wide receiver who's worth keeping an eye on as he flies a little bit under the radar -- TCU's Kolby Listenbee. An NFC personnel director says Listenbee needs to continue to develop, but noted that a team will take a chance on him because of his speed. As the evaluator said, anyone that can run a time approaching 10 seconds in the 100 meters (he clocked a 10.03 at the Big 12 championships earlier this year) is worth a look. We'll get a chance to see him compete at the Reese's Senior Bowl in January, as he's accepted an invitation to the game.

The skinny: Listenbee's speed is overwhelming, as those that have seen him in person will tell you, and it's not hard to envision his growth potential. He could be an ideal slot receiver if he harnesses his speed and continues to grow as a route runner, but he definitely is capable of making defenses worry from outside the numbers with his speed.

» Predicting winners of college football's top awards

* * *

The scoop: An AFC scout says the 2016 tight end class is not shaping up to be a very impressive one.

The skinny: The NFL wasn't very impressed with the 2015 class of tight ends, either, as the first tight end was drafted with pick No. 55 (Maxx Williams, Ravens). That's the latest the first tight end has come off the board in a draft since 1994. No tight end was picked in the first round in 2015. The 2016 tight end class hasn't taken full shape yet, as underclassmen have until a Jan. 18 deadline to apply for early draft entry. A tight end has been picked in the first round in just two of the past five drafts (Eric Ebron in 2014; Tyler Eifert in 2013), so it's not a big surprise when a first round goes by without a player at the position being picked.

Follow College Football 24/7 on Twitter @NFL_CFB.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Scouting Drake Maye: North Carolina quarterback similar to Carson Palmer

North Carolina's Drake Maye flourished in his first season as a starter, earning ACC Player of the Year honors. What are his prospects for the NFL? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report on the quarterback.
news

Scouting Brock Bowers: Georgia tight end similar to 49ers Pro Bowler George Kittle

Brock Bowers has played a crucial part in Georgia's back-to-back national championships, scoring 24 touchdowns in two college seasons. What are his prospects for the NFL? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report on the Bulldogs tight end.
news

Scouting Marvin Harrison Jr.: Ohio State wide receiver similar to A.J. Green

Ohio State's Marvin Harrison Jr. took the college football world by storm last season. What are his prospects for the NFL? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report on the Buckeyes wide receiver.
news

Scouting Caleb Williams: USC quarterback similar in style, skill set to Bills' Josh Allen

USC's Caleb Williams scorched defenses last season on his way to winning the Heisman Trophy. What are his prospects for the NFL? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report on the quarterback.
news

Scouting Jared Verse: Florida State edge rusher similar to four-time Pro Bowler

Florida State's Jared Verse emerged as one of college football's top talents last season, but what are his prospects for the NFL? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report on the edge rusher.
news

Georgia dominates TCU to win second consecutive College Football Playoff National Championship

Georgia secured its second straight national championship on Monday night, overwhelming TCU in a 65-7 blowout.
news

Jim Harbaugh says he expects to coach Michigan in 2023 amid NFL speculation

University of Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh, who has drawn the eye of a few NFL franchises, said he expects to coach the Wolverines in 2023. "While no one knows what the future holds," Harbaugh said in a statement released on Twitter on Thursday, "I expect that I will be enthusiastically coaching Michigan in 2023."
news

Pro Football Hall of Famer, Ravens great Ed Reed hired as Bethune-Cookman head coach

Bethune-Cookman University has agreed in principle for Ed Reed to become the school's new head football coach, the university announced on Tuesday. 
news

Drew Brees joins Purdue coaching staff as interim assistant ahead of Citrus Bowl

Drew Brees' next step in his post-playing career will put him back on a field. Brees is joining the Purdue coaching staff as an assistant for the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl, the school announced Thursday.
news

USC QB Caleb Williams wins 2022 Heisman Trophy

USC's Caleb Williams was awarded the 2022 Heisman Trophy on Saturday night, adding an exclamation point to his electrifying first season with the Trojans.
news

David Shaw steps down after 12 seasons as Stanford head coach

Stanford head coach David Shaw is stepping down after 12 seasons at the helm of the Cardinal program. Shaw announced the news after the team closed out the season with a 36-25 loss to BYU on Saturday night, telling reporters he made the decision within the past week.
news

Scouting Bryce Young: Alabama quarterback similar to a young Drew Brees

Alabama's Bryce Young took the college football world by storm in 2021, but what are his prospects for the NFL? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report on the Crimson Tide quarterback after studying his game tape.