Scout: QB Connor Cook a third-rounder, average starter at best

The skinny: The NFL wasn't very impressed with the 2015 class of tight ends, either, as the first tight end was drafted with pick No. 55 (Maxx Williams, Ravens). That's the latest the first tight end has come off the board in a draft since 1994. No tight end was picked in the first round in 2015. The 2016 tight end class hasn't taken full shape yet, as underclassmen have until a Jan. 18 deadline to apply for early draft entry. A tight end has been picked in the first round in just two of the past five drafts (Eric Ebron in 2014; Tyler Eifert in 2013), so it's not a big surprise when a first round goes by without a player at the position being picked.