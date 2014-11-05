Scout projects Shaq Thompson as first- or second-rounder

Of course, the difference between a high first-round pick and a low second-round pick, contract-wise, is a wide gap. In this year's draft, No. 1 overall pick Jadeveon Clowney received a guarantee in excess of $22 million, while the last pick of the second round, Missouri offensive lineman Justin Britt, was guaranteed less than $1 million. As such, Thompson might be looking for much more specific guidance after the season in making his decision on early entry.