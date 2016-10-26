Scout: Patrick Mahomes hurt by Texas Tech play-calling, offense

The skinny: I'm one of those analysts who beat Robinson up a little bit in the privacy of my own film room because I want to see more growth and consistency from him as a pass protector. While Robinson, a junior, hasn't had an eye-popping season at left tackle, he's still the top player at his position in college football and his excellent performance last week against Garrett, one of college football's top players, only helps his cause. Robinson won't always be the cleanest from a technique standpoint when it comes to protecting the passer, but when teams turn on the Texas A&M game, he's going to earn praise for his work.