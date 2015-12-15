Scout: Ole Miss' Robert Nkemdiche might scare off NFL teams

Nkemdiche, a junior, has yet to announce whether he will apply for early eligibility into the 2016 NFL Draft. College underclassmen face a Jan. 18 deadline to do so, and several have already made it known that they intend to enter the draft. Nkemdiche is one of the most athletic defensive linemen in college football, and even played some tight end for the Rebels this season. Two scouts who spoke with the Journal Sentinel projected him as a first-round draft choice.