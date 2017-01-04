Scout not sold that Clemson's Mike Williams will be NFL star

The skinny: With Lane Kiffin out as offensive coordinator at Alabama, it will be interesting to see how new OC Steve Sarkisian utilizes the talented senior in the national championship game. I'm sure Clemson remembers the 208 yards and two touchdowns that Howard put on them last season. NFL evaluators told me after last season that they believed Howard would have been a first-rounder on the strength of his traits and that performance alone. While this season has been a bit of a disappointment for Howard, I still expect to see him taken in the first round. Alabama QB Jalen Hurts had difficulty finding his rhythm against LSU and Washington this season. One of the best opportunities for him to find his groove might be if Sarkisian dials up throws to a big, athletic target like Howard more often.