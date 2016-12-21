Scout: Linwood is the RB who can least afford to skip bowl game

The skinny: While Ramczyk has yet to announce his intentions for the 2017 draft, the decision might have become clouded, as it was reported by the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel that he will have surgery on a torn labrum in his hip after the season was over. However, Ramczyk said this week that no decision about surgery has been made. The recovery time for that injury could cause Ramczyk to miss not only the NFL Scouting Combine, but also any potential pro-day workouts as well. There is no way to know what the medical findings would be at the combine, but he's impressed scouts with his performance in matchups against the aforementioned edge rushers. Ramzcyk is in his first year as a starter for the Badgers after transferring from Wisconsin-Stevens Point and redshirting last season. He isn't the physical prototype that teams typically look for, but his technique and play attributes are top notch.