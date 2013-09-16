Scout likes what he saw of Johnny Manziel vs. Alabama

Texas A&M's loss to Alabama did nothing to take the shine off of Johnny Manziel's star, as the Aggies' quarterback accounted for 562 yards in total offense, the most ever against the Crimson Tide by one player.
There was no shortage of NFL talent evaluators in attendance at Kyle Field on Saturday. One prominent executive at the game was Browns assistant GM Ray Farmer, according to Sports Illustrated's Peter King.
Now comes another: King, on his MMQB page, quoted another scout in attendance Saturday in College Station:
"It's like [wrestler] Ric Flair once said: 'You may not like this, but you better learn to love it.'"
In other words, Manziel's time in the NFL is coming, and woe to those who doubt.
Despite his size, Manziel is making believers of some in the NFL scouting community. The redshirt sophomore, because he will be three years removed from high school at season's end, will be eligible for the 2014 draft if he chooses to declare early. While his size and maturity issues may make him far less of a prospect to some NFL clubs, King notes it only takes one to be sold on the Aggies' star.
It certainly can't be said that he doesn't play his best against his toughest competition.
Bruce Feldman of CBSsports.com reported Manziel, over two games against Alabama, has personally accounted for 21 percent of the yardage the Crimson Tide has allowed in its last 16 games since the beginning of last season.