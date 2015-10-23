Scout: Laremy Tunsil has look of a top-five draft choice

If Tunsil were to be chosen in the top 10, he would become the only Ole Miss player not named Manning with that distinction. Quarterback Eli Manning was chosen No. 1 overall by the San Diego Chargers in 2004, while his father, Archie Manning, was the No. 2 pick of the draft to the New Orleans Saints in 1971. Linebacker Patrick Willis is the next-highest pick the Rebels have ever produced (No. 11, San Francisco 49ers, 2007).