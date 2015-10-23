 Skip to main content
Scout: Laremy Tunsil has look of a top-five draft choice

Published: Oct 23, 2015 at 06:15 AM
Chase Goodbread

Laremy Tunsil hasn't played a down of football since breaking his leg in the Rebels' Peach Bowl loss to TCU 10 months ago, and hasn't even been eligible to play until Saturday's home game against Texas A&M as he comes off a seven-game NCAA suspension.

Yet, the star left tackle's standing with at least one NFL scout hasn't taken even one step backward. An AFC scout told NFL Media's Albert Breer that Tunsil could be a top-five pick in the NFL draft. As a junior, Tunsil could enter the 2016 draft if he forgoes his final year of college eligibility after this season.

"A top-10 pick, legit left tackle. And I think he's top five," the scout told Breer. "He's an elite athlete, can move in any direction, any way he wants. He's premier. Easy moving, quick, sudden, explosive, fast. All the athletic traits, he has them all."

In his season debut, Tunsil isn't being afforded a weak matchup with which to work any rust off his game. He'll draw Aggies star pass rusher Myles Garrett, a sophomore who has freakish quickness off the edge and 8.5 sacks for the year. Fahn Cooper, who has played left tackle in Tunsil's absence this season, will move to right tackle, and the Rebels' coaching staff will shuffle the interior of the line with Tunsil's return, as well.

Scouts told Breer that Tunsil compares to Washington Redskins left tackle Trent Williams, and one said Tunsil would be the most NFL-ready underclassman "in a long time" if he turns pro early.

If Tunsil were to be chosen in the top 10, he would become the only Ole Miss player not named Manning with that distinction. Quarterback Eli Manning was chosen No. 1 overall by the San Diego Chargers in 2004, while his father, Archie Manning, was the No. 2 pick of the draft to the New Orleans Saints in 1971. Linebacker Patrick Willis is the next-highest pick the Rebels have ever produced (No. 11, San Francisco 49ers, 2007).

