Scout: Joe Mixon's pro day was 'a Round-1 workout'

"(He) impressed everybody that was there. There were a handful of running backs coaches there. I spoke with a scout who was in attendance. ... He said 'That was a Round-1 workout in any draft class.' He said he was phenomenal," said NFL Network analyst Daniel Jeremiah. "So Joe Mixon did everything on the field. Now it comes down to sorting his issues off the field and if a team will be comfortable or not making him a selection in the 2017 draft. But when you stack him up with the other running backs in this draft, I think he's right in the discussion to be considered the top player at the position. I compare him to (Arizona Cardinals RB) David Johnson. That's the kind of skill set he possesses."