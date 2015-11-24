Scout: I wouldn't draft Shawn Oakman in first three rounds

The skinny: Tretola has good movement skills as well, and we see him as a power player who can surprise you with his ability to pull, and climb to the second level. He has accepted an invitation to the Reese's Senior Bowl, and would be in good company if he could follow the same path as Warford and Jackson, two former third-round picks. Warford has started all 36 games he's played in since entering the league in 2013, and Jackson has started all but one of the 23 games he's played in since he was drafted in 2014.