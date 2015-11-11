Scout: I would take Dak Prescott over Cardale Jones

The skinny: While Prescott is a senior, Jones is a junior who faces a decision on whether to apply for draft eligibility or return to Ohio State for the 2016 season. Prescott took college football by storm in 2014, but he hasn't generated the same buzz in 2015 despite putting together a more efficient campaign. Scouts love Prescott's thickly-built frame and ability to take a hit when he is running with the ball, which he does fairly well. However, it appears as though Prescott is making a conscious attempt to prove to NFL teams that he can be a pocket passer at the next level. Prescott's called runs are down this season and he has been charted with just five "scrambles" in 2015 compared to 24 last season. While this scout might have a point about Prescott being an average downfield passer, his production in the SEC, willingness to work from the pocket and ability to take care of the football should boost his draft stock as the process evolves.