Scout: I could see Hackenberg going in latter part of Round 1

That's the first time in a while that Hackenberg has been suggested as a first-round pick. But such is the nature of the quarterback position, where so few teams have a franchise talent and all the rest are in a never-ending pursuit of one. Still, Hackenberg is regarded as a prospect who needs significant development. On Saturday, NFL Media draft expert Mike Mayock said of Hackenberg and Ohio State's Cardale Jones: "I have no idea where either of them are going."