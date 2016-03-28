Scout: Hunter Henry is draft's most complete tight end in years

In a draft not especially deep with tight end talent, Henry figures to be the first one selected. Whether that happens in the first round, however, is anything but clear. NFL Media analyst Lance Zierlein projects the Green Bay Packers to choose Henry with the No. 27 overall pick. Analyst Bucky Brooks rates Henry as the No. 35 overall talent in the draft and analyst Charles Davis rates him No. 49. Both analysts have Henry rated as the top tight end available in the 2016 draft.