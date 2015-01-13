Scout has multiple concerns about Ohio State's Cardale Jones

While Jones' body of work as a college quarterback is obviously lacking, he could find the idea of turning pro preferable to the possibility of losing the Buckeyes' starting job in the spring to either of two more proven and equally exciting options: J.T. Barrett and Braxton Miller. Miller was a Heisman Trophy candidate in the preseason after leading the Buckeyes to back-to-back undefeated regular seasons in 2012 and 2013. Barrett replaced the injured Miller at the beginning of this year and delivered an 11-1 record as a starter before a fractured ankle against Michigan thrust Jones into the starting role.